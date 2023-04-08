IPL 2023: Rahane, spinners set up CSK's facile win over MI

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner spun a web around the Mumbai Indians (MI) batters and Ajinkay Rahane produced a special knock as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerge winners by seven wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Rahane made a sparkling 61 off 27 balls as CSK chased down the target of 158 in 18.1 overs to notch up their second win from three games. MI slumped to their second loss in a row.

Earlier, MI were going strongly at 61/1 in six overs after being put in to bat by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni before the spinners hurt them.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was castled by Tushar Deshpande for a 13-ball 21.

Ishan Kishan made a breezy 32. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Ishan Kishan fell for 32 off Ravindra Jadeja, while Suryakaumar Yadav was caught by Dhoni off Mitchell Santner for one.

Jadeja pulled off a brilliant return catch to send back Cameron Green for 12.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Jadeja ended up with 3/20, while Satner returned figures of 2/28.

Tim David made 31 to take MI close to the 150-run mark.

CSK suffered a big blow as pacer Deepak Chahar went off the field after the opening over with a hamstring injury.



CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes was out injured, while Moeen Ali was unavailable.

MI have rested pacer Jofra Archer as a precautionary measure.