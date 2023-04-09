It kept coming out of the middle, says 'sixer king' Rinku Singh | Video

Reuters
Published: April 09, 2023 08:59 PM IST
Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav during the final over of the chase. Photo: PTI

Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a mammoth target of 205 to beat Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Titans, reigning IPL champions, looked to have wrapped up victory after Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick to leave Kolkata reeling at 155/7 in the 17th over.

With Kolkata needing 29 runs off the final over, Yash Dayal was handed the ball and after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first delivery, Rinku cut loose.

RELATED ARTICLES

The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.

"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.

"It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."

Rinku set a record for most runs by any batter in the 20th over of an IPL run-chase.

"Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished," Titans captain Rashid said.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout