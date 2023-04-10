Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after 'King Khan' posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2023 04:40 PM IST Updated: April 10, 2023 04:48 PM IST
SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster. Photo: IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an edited picture of cricketer Rinku Singh on 'Pathaan' poster after his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won a thriller against Gujarat Titans in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rinku slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take KKR amid high drama and remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls.

SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster on Sunday and wrote: "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

RELATED ARTICLES

On Monday, quoting his tweet, Singh thanked SRK for his love.

He tweeted: "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support."

The win took KKR to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy net run rate.

They next meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout