IPL 2023: Warner, Axar lift Delhi Capitals to 172

New Delhi: Fiftis by captain David Warner and Axar Patel lifted Delhi Capitals to after being put in to bat by Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Warner (51) and Axar (54) added 67 for the sixth wicket off just 35 balls after Mumbai had kept them in check.

Axar brought up his maiden IPL fifty off 21 balls.

Leggie Piyush Chawla picked three wickets for Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma congratulates Piyush Chawla on picking up a wicket. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw made 15. Manish Pandey scored 26, while Yash Dhull fell for two. Rovman Powell was trapped in front of the wicket by Chawla for four.

Both teams are eyeing their maiden win. Delhi have lost all three of their games, while Mumbai have suffered defeats in both their matches.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (capt), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.