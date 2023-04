Rohit reveals he would love to meet Zidane and ask about headbutt

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has become a stalwart of the Mumbai Indians team and has become a crowd favourite among the Mumbaikars.



Speaking to Star Sports, Rohit mentioned the one person who he wants to meet this lifetime.

"Zinedine Zidane. There is lots to ask him, how did he headbutt in that game (2006 World Cup final against Italy)? What made him do that? As a manager to Real Madrid how did he manage to pull those championship titles back-to-back with a lot of guys in his team at the end of their career. How did he manage to keep the consistency and get the best (out) of the team in all the matches? These are the things I would ask him and maybe something more."

Rohit further spoke about the places he likes to hang out at when he is in Mumbai. "I use to hangout in a place at Borivali, not known to the world, but there's a place in Borivali."

He further spoke on which place has the best street food in Mumbai, "The place I like the most is Khau Galli which is between Cross Maidan and Aazad Maidan. I've spend so much time playing at Cross Maidan and Azad Maidan, that is the place we use to go a lot as kids and eat everything that was available there."

Rohit also spoke on what he likes best about Mumbai, he said: "I love monsoon in Mumbai, it is so beautiful. In the past few years, I haven't got time in Mumbai, but I've spent my childhood in Mumbai, I know how monsoons are here and I love that."