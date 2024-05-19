IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK in pix

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to seal the fourth and final qualifying spot in IPL 2024 on Saturday night. RCB's sixth win on the trot also meant it was the end of the road for five-time champions CSK.



Faf du Plessis led from the front for RCB. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

RCB made 218/5 after being put in to bat amid rain threat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The home side rode on a 78-run opening stand between captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli made 47 off 29 balls before falling to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner shortly after a rain break. Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes in his 39-ball 54. Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 off 17 deliveries) ensured RCB ended up with a formidable total.

CSK lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad off the very first ball of the chase, with Glenn Maxell claiming the prized scalp. Daryl Mitchell was sent back by Yash Dayal for four. Opener Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane put on 66 for the third wicket.

Rahane was sent back by Lockie Ferguson for 33, while Rachin was run out after a 37-ball 61. Though Ravindra Jadeja (42 not out) and M S Dhoni (25) fought hard, CSK fell short.

Ravindra Jadeja fought hard for CSK. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

CSK, who needed only 201 to edge ahead of RCB on net run-rate (NRR), finished on 191/7. Left-arm seamer Dayal gave away only seven runs off the final over besides accounting for Dhoni.

M S Dhoni could not take CSK to the playoffs. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhoojak

Though RCB, CSK, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants finished the league stage with 14 points from as many games, RCB pipped CSK to the fourth place on NRR. DC ended sixth while LSG finished seventh.

RCB continued their stunning turnaround. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

RCB will take on the third-placed side in the Eliminator at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.