Bombay HC issues notice to Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea against FIR

PTI
Published: April 13, 2023 09:01 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw was involved in the brawl in February. File photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and the city police, seeking their response to a petition filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill for quashing a first information report (FIR) lodged against her for allegedly assaulting and demanding money from the player.

The FIR was lodged in February after Gill and her friends got into a scuffle with Shaw and some of his friends outside a hotel in suburban Mumbai over taking selfies. Gill later lodged a counter-complaint against the 23-year-old batsman.

A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and M M Sathaye on Thursday issued a notice to the police and Shaw and posted the matter for hearing in June.

Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif Khan told the bench the police were hand in glove with the cricketer and had lodged a fake case against the social media influencer.

Khan sought a court direction to the police to procure and safeguard CCTV footage from inside the hotel in suburban Andheri to show what exactly transpired before the scuffle.

Gill, in the plea, also sought direction to the police to not file a chargesheet against her in the case.

