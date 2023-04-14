From net bowler to player of the match: Mohit Sharma's stunning comeback

Haryana medium-pacer Mohit Sharma made a stunning return to the IPL by picking 2/18 from his quota of four overs on his debut for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings at Mohali on Thursday.



Mohit played a crucial role in the defending champions restricting Kings to 153/8. Titans chased down the target by six wickets and Mohit was named player of the match.

The 34-year-old was a net bowler for Titans in the last edition. Mohit had last featured in an IPL match in 2020.

However, Mohit has loads of the experience. He has picked up 94 wickets from 87 games in the IPL. He has also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the past.

Besides, Mohit has also represented India in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is. He along with pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami played a key role in India's run to the semifinals of the 2015 ICC World Cup. Mohit played in all eight matches and claimed 13 wickets in the mega event.

Mohit was also the Purple Cap holder in the 2014 IPL where he picked up 23 wickets from 16 games for CSK.

Mohit used his experience to good effect on his IPL return. He kept it tight and accounted for Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran. Mohit gave away just six runs in the penultimate over of the Kings innings.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya was very impressed with Mohit's performance.

"I was not surprised, when Mohit and Alzarri (Joseph) came. They bowled terrific. And credit to Mohit. To come join us as a net bowler and then wait for his chance, knowing his time will come and today it came. He has done a lot of hard work, he has shown patience and his time has come," Hardik said during the presentation ceremony.