Alappuzha clinch NSK Trophy State T20 Championship

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2023 08:32 PM IST
The triumphant Alappuzha team members. Photo: Special Arrangement

Alappuzha beat Thiruvananthapuram by 24 runs to emerge champions in the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Saturday.

Nikhil M top-scored with a 41-ball 66 as Alappuzha made 191/7 after being put in to bat. Anand Sagar scored 44 off 39 balls, while Akash C Pilliai chipped in with a 17-ball 29.

Thiruvananthapuram were bowled out for 167 in reply. Pacer Harikrishnan M U claimed 4/24, including a maiden.

Brief scores: Alappuzha 191/7 in 20 overs (Nikhil M 66, Anand Sagar 44, Akash C Pillai 29; Biju Narayanan 3/35, Fanoos 2/33) bt Thiruvananthapuram 167 all out in 20 overs (Ananthakrishnan J 37, Krishna Prasad 35; Harikrishnan M U 4/24).

Man of the Final: Nikhli M

