Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, exacts revenge for dad's Ranji 'humiliation'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun produced an impressive spell in his second IPL match as Mumbai Indians scored a thrilling 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

Arjun gave away just five runs in the final over as Mumbai came up trumps in Hyderabad.



The left-arm medium-pacer finished with 1/18 off his 2.5 overs. The 23-year-old Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to wrap up the SRH innings with a ball to spare. It was his first IPL wicket too.

By scalping Bhuvneshwar, Arjun also exacted revenge on the veteran medium-pacer for dismissing his dad for a duck in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy final. The Uttar Pradesh player is the lone bowler to have dismissed Tendulkar for a duck in the premier domestic competition.

Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. He had gone for 17 runs off his two overs against KKR.