IPL: Captain Curran hits fifty, Punjab Kings post 214/8 against MI

Mumbai: Captain Sam Curran scored a fifty as Punjab Kings posted 214/8 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Saturday.

Curran top scored with 55 off 29 while Harpreet Singh made 41 from 28. For MI, Piyush Chawla and Cameron Green bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl.

A fit-again Jofra Archer returned to the playing XI for MI, while Punjab fielded the same team from their previous match.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff