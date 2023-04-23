IPL 2023: Maxwell, du Plessis power RCB to 189/9

Bengaluru: Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recovered to post 189/9 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Sunday.

RCB were off to a disastrous start after being put in to bat by Sanju Samson. Trent Boult send back Virat Kohli off the very first ball of the match. The left-arm pacer accounted for Sarfraz Ahmed for two in his next over.

Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 for the third wicket. Maxwell smashed 77 off 44 balls, while du Plessis hit 62 off 39 balls.

Kohli is leading RCB for the second successive game as du Plessis is featuring as 'Impact Player.'

Trent Boult, right, rocked RCB early. Photo: Twitter@IPL

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt &wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.