IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in a lop-sided IPL match here on Tuesday.

Set a stiff target of 208, MI were huffed and puffed to 152/9.

MI didn't get the kind of start they would have liked and were struggling at 29 for the loss of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket in six overs, the team failing miserably to utilise the Powerplay.

While trying to work the ball on the onside, Rohit got a leading edge and ended up giving a return catch to his opposite number, Hardik Pandya, in the second over.



After the seamers have done their job, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan came on and bowled a very economical first over.



MI managed to score 13 runs in the seventh over, before Rashid ended Ishan Kishan's painstaking stay in the middle. Ishan consumed an many as 21 balls for his 13 runs.

Three balls later, Rashid had Tilak Varma trapped in front of the wicket to leave MI reeling at 45/3 in the eighth over.

From there, five-time winners MI could not do enough to challenge the defending champions.

After a forgettable outing with the ball where he was smashed around for 39 runs in two overs, Cameron Green chipped in with 33 off 26 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 23 in 12 balls. Nehal Wadhera smashed his way to 40 in just 21 deliveries, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable.

Besides Rashid's 2/27 in four overs, Noor Ahmad, the other spinner from Afghanistan, finished with impressive figures of 3/37 in his full quota of overs.

Shubman Gill plays a shot. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Earlier, GT's lower middle-order batters powered their team to a formidable 207/6.



David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, while Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 off just five balls. Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with South African Miller.



Arjun Tendulkar appeals successfully for the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. Photo: Twitter@IPL

This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.