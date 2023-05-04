Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket: Gambhir's tweet leaves fans puzzled

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and the current mentor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the eye of the storm since his on-field confrontation with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli, posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday.



The BJP MP took to his official Twitter handle to share a post, where he wrote: "Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing 'pressure' seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! Yahi Kalyug Hai, Jaha Bhagode' Apni Adalat Chalate Hai! (This is Kalyug where 'fugitives' run their 'court')."

However, it was not clear as to who Gambhir was referring to.

The rivalry between Gambhir and Kohli reignited on Monday night when they came face-to-face after the LSG-RCB match.

Gambhir and Kohli were seen arguing over an incident that developed during the match. Kohli was deeply agitated during LSG's innings and was involved in a couple of ugly face-offs with Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra.