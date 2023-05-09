IPL 2023: Watch Vishnu Vinod pull off a juggling catch

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod has had a long wait to play an IPL game. Vishnu, who featured in three games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2017 edition, was with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past couple of season. The 29-year-old took the field as a substitute for Mumbai Indians against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.



Vishnu took a juggling catch at short fine leg to end RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' stay at the crease. Vishnu held on to the catch off Cameron Green's bowling in his third attempt much to the relief of MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Du Plesss, who was dropped on zero by Nehal Wadhera off the very first ball he faced, scored 65 off 41 balls.