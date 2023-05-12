Vishnu Vinod makes presence felt on return to IPL after six years

Kerala cricketer Vishnu Vinod made his presence felt on his return to the IPL after six years. Vishnu made a 20-ball 30 on his debut for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Vishnu, who came in to bat at No. 5, put on 65 runs along with Suryakumar Yadav off 42 balls in a rollicking stand.

Vishnu pulled Alazarri Joseph for a six over mid-wicket and followed it up with a stunning six over cover off pace spearhead Mohammed Shami.

It was a treat for the fans as Vishnu matched Surya shot for shot.

Vishnu fell to a Mohit Sharma full toss. He hit two fours and as many sixes in his cameo.

Vishnu, who is known for aggressive batting, had played three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2017 edition.

He did not get a single game despite being a part of the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad squads in the last couple of seasons.

Vishnu featured as a substitute in Mumbai's last match against RCB and took a catch to send back Faf du Plessis.

The 29-year-old was picked up by Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh in the auction.