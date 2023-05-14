Raina tips Gaikwad as future CSK captain

The new 'Impact Player' rule, final over thrillers, unpredictable race to the top-four spots, and big centuries… With the Indian Premier League (IPL) returning to its home-and-away format this season, the matches so far have showcased the exciting nature of T20 cricket, feels Suresh Raina, one of the tournament's most successful players.



Raina, the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats of the game, is part of the commentary panel of JioCinema for IPL 2023. The 36-year-old southpaw, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL editions, talks about the positives of the 'Impact Player' rule, benefits of right-left-hand combinations and CSK's potential strategies for post-Dhoni era in a select virtual interaction.

Excerpts:



'Left' is the way forward

This IPL has witnessed the emergence of some highly talented young Indian left-handed batters. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) and Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) are giving a great start to their respective teams. Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indians) have emerged to be mainstays for their franchises in the middle-order. I'm looking forward to seeing them in Indian colours. This new crop of left-handed batters makes it easy for the team management to have left-right combinations at every batting position.

'Huge impact'



The 'Impact Player' rule has definitely added charm to the IPL's entertainment quotient. We have seen so many 200-plus scores in IPL 2023. In the previous editions, 180 was a par score, but now every team is trying to put at least 200 on the board. The 'Impact Player' rule allows the teams to be flexible with their Playing XI and have an additional player. The 'Impact Player' rule has enhanced the game quality as there is a significant increase in the number of sixes as well as dot balls.



Future of all-rounders



With the introduction of the 'Impact Player' rule, many of the top-rated all-rounders are not getting a chance to bowl in IPL 2023. As teams can now field more than five genuine bowlers, they are not hard-pressed to avail the service of all-rounders. At the same, by assessing the match situation, captains can decide whether to bowl with the 'Impact Player' or an all-rounder. In some situations, typical batting or bowling all-rounders can have a bigger impact on the outcome of a game than the 'Impact Player'.



Hardik Pandya, seen here with M S Dhoni, has had great success as captain. File photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Skipper Hardik Pandya



Last year, Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season. This year also he has been exceptional as captain. Every time he gets a chance to lead Team India, he displays excellent captaincy skills. He is India's future white-ball captain.



CSK's chances



CSK have a bright chance to make it to the final of IPL 2023. Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane are in excellent form. The big-hitting Shivam Dube adds more firepower to their middle-order. He is a very good player of spin. CSK have two proven wicket-takers in Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department. Dhoni's role as a finisher is crucial for CSK, and he is doing the job very well. Speculation is rife that this will be Dhoni's IPL swansong. I want to see him in CSK colours for one more season.



Ruturaj Gaikwad has been hugely impressive. File photo: Twitter@IPL

Dhoni's successor



If Dhoni steps down after this season, Jadeja is expected to captain CSK. However, it will not be surprising to see Gaikwad leading CSK in three years' time. He has all the qualities to be a good skipper.