Dhoni does lap of honour at Chepauk

Chennai: Led by their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did a special lap of honour around the Chepauk to thank the home crowd after their final home match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.



Even as the spectators went berserk at seeing their favourite player leading their team out after the game, batting great Sunil Gavaskar ran up to the two-time World Cup-winning captain for an autograph. Dhoni duly signed on the Little Master's shirt.

Probably playing in his last IPL, Dhoni, holding a racquet in one hand, was also seen hitting some balls into the crowd before tossing a few jerseys in that direction.

The policemen at the venue also had their moments as they shook hands with Dhoni before getting his autographs.

The game, however, did not turn out the way CSK would have liked as they lost by six wickets.

Dhoni could still be back at Chepauk if CSK qualify for the playoffs. The first qualifier and eliminator will be held at Chepuak.

Dhoni said the conditions, including dew, had a big impact on the match.

"The dew made a big difference in the second innings. We can't really blame any of our bowlers. Just that the conditions had a big impact on the game," Dhoni, who waved to the crowd, said at the post-match presentation.

"When we bowled the first ball in the second innings, we knew we needed 180. But there was no way we could have got 180 on that pitch."

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK could only make 144/6.

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 not out respectively.