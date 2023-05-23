IPL 2023: CSK solve Titans puzzle, enter final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2023 07:12 PM IST Updated: May 23, 2023 11:26 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs to enter the IPL final here on Tuesday.

Chasing 173, GT were bowled out for 157 in the first Qualifier. This was CSK's first win over GT in four attempts.

GT will meet the winners of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Friday's second Qualifier.

Earlier, CSK made 172/7 after being put in to bat. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60, while his opening partner Devon Conway chipped in with 40. The two added 87 for the first wicket in 10.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami picked up 2/28, while Mohit Sharma claimed 2/31.

Gaikwad made the most of an early reprieve.

Gaikwad was on two when he was caught off a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande in the second over of the match. The right-hander smashed the free hit for a six and did not look back.

Gaikwad brought up his fifty off 36 balls.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout