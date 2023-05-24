I have eight-nine months to decide: Dhoni on retirement talks

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday said he will take a call on his retirement in another eight to nine months as there is no rush to decide on the future.



There have been speculations that 2023 could be the swansong season for Dhoni.

"I don't know, I have eight-nine months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after guiding CSK to their 10th IPL final.

"I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see."

The four-time champions, who had finished at the ninth spot in 2022, dished out a commanding performance to outclass Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to make it to the summit clash yet again.

"I think IPL is too big to say it is another final. It is 10 teams it is even tougher, it is hard work of more than two months, lots of characters, everybody has contributed, middle order didn't get ample opportunity but very happy to be where we are.

"GT are a fantastic team and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose. If Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets conditions that help him. he's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen (Ali)."

One of the best captains to have played the game, Dhoni said he can be an "annoying" skipper as he too often keeps changing his bowlers and fielders according to the match situation.

"You see the wicket, you see conditions, and you keep adjusting the field. I can be an annoying captain because I change the field every time.

"It can be annoying but I believe in my gut feel. That's why I keep telling the fielders to keep an eye on me."

On the number of fast bowlers coming out of CSK stable, Dhoni said: "We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them 'please try to explore your bowling'.

"We try to motivate them as much as possible. Support staff is there, (Swayne) Bravo and Eric (Simons) are there."