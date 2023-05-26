IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan suffers freak injury

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan suffered a freak injury during the IPL Qualifier against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.Ahead of the 17th over of the Titans innings, Kishan walked straight into Chris Jordan who was putting on his cap after completing his over. Jordan’s elbow hit Kishan on the left eye.

The Jharkhand player immediately left field and Vishnu Vinod came on as the substitute stumper.

The injury meant Kishan could not come out to bat. Nehal Wadhera opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. Vishnu also replaced Kishan in the batting line-up.