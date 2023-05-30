CSK players celebrate epic triumph with family members | Photos

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players celebrated their thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 with their family members at Ahmedabad. CSK won the final, which ended on early Tuesday morning after a rain delay, off the last ball.



M S Dhoni-led CSK joined Mumbai Indians as the team with most number of IPL trophies, five.

Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning the bounday off the final ball from Mohit Sharma to clinch the game for CSK.

Once the game got over it was time to rejoice for the CSK family members. A few of the players dedicated the title to Ambati Rayudu who played his final IPL game.

The 37-year-old batter also equalled Rohit Sharma's record to win the most titles (six) as a player.

The final was only the second time a team chased down the target off the final ball after CSK went down to Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008.