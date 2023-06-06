Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC final against Australia

London: Indian captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his thumb on the eve of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Tuesday.



The 36-year-old suffered a blow to his left thumb during the net session.

Rohit was seen holding his left thumb, but he did not appear to be in a lot of discomfort.

Earlier, Rohit said he wants to win one or two major titles before he quits as the leader of the pack.

A day before the big final, Rohit was asked about the legacy he would like to leave as captain.

"Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff.

"As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job."

(With inputs from PTI)