Indian players celebrate Rahane's birthday | Photos

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 35th birthday on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.



Rahane made a comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of almost one-and-a-half years based on his fine form in the Ranji Trophy and IPL 2023.

Rahane played a key role in Chennai Super Kings' fifth title triumph in the IPL.

India meet Australia in the WTC final at The Oval later today.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid offers Ajinkya Rahane a slice of cake. Photo: Twitter@IPL

India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they clinched the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni.