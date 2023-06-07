Uttarakhand Gold Cup: KCA XI storm into quarterfinals

Dehradun: Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) XI thrashed A&S Cricket Academy, Kolkata, by 101 runs to register their third consecutive win and enter the quarterfinals of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Wednesday.



KCA XI made 241/7 in 40 overs after opting to bat. Sharafudheen, who came in at No. 8, top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 45 balls, while Abdul Bazith made 38 off 37 balls.

Mohammed Azharuddeen and Akhil chipped in with 36 and 28 respectively, while Mahipal Lomror picked up 3/21.

A&S Cricket Academy were bowled out for 140 in 34.1 overs, with leggie Akhil claiming 3/25.

KCA XI topped Group D with an all-win record.

Brief scores: KCA XI 241/7 in 40 overs (Sharafudheen 52 not out, Abdul Bazith 38, Mohammed Azharuddeen 36; Mahipal Lomror 3/21) bt A&S Cricket Academy, Kolkata 140 in 34.1 overs (Anukul Roy 34, Mahipal Lomror 28; M S Akhil 3/25, P K Midhun 2/1).

Points: KCA XI 2; A&S Cricket Academy 0.