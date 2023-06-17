Ashes: Khawaja revives Australian fortunes on frustrating second day for England

Birmingham: Usman Khawaja flung his bat in the air in delight as his first century in England helped drag Australia back into the first Ashes test, steering his side to 311/5 at the close of play on day two, the tourists trailing by 82 in the first innings.

Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls, to remove David Warner for the 15th time and inflict a first-ever golden duck in international cricket on Marnus Labuschagne, had got England off to a perfect start on Saturday.

Australia were struggling on 78/3 at lunch after Ben Stokes took the key wicket of talisman Steve Smith, but supported by Travis Head, Khawaja stood firm and led the recovery.

After celebrating his ton with real vigour in the middle, Khawaja was clean bowled by Broad when on 112, but was handed a reprieve as a no ball was given against the England veteran.

That stroke of luck was more than deserved for his determination under pressure, however, almost single-handedly giving the tourists hope of getting a result at Edgbaston.

Aussie revival

England's decision to declare before the close of play on day one took many by surprise, with the move coming under further scrutiny after they failed to take any wickets before close of play.

But the hosts did not need long to make inroads as play resumed on Saturday, with Broad again proving to be Warner's nemesis, the Australian opener playing onto his own stumps for nine.

Ranked the number one test batter in world cricket, much was expected of Labuschagne, only for Broad's swing, in overcast conditions, to find the edge to put England in a strong position.

Smith looked in fine fettle before Stokes, who it was not clear how much he could bowl given his recent knee injury problems, trapped the Australia number four leg before wicket for 16.

Head loosened the shackles after lunch to get the scoreboard ticking over at a rate more akin to England's new aggressive batting approach before being caught just after reaching his half century.

Moeen Ali struck to remove Cameron Green with a beauty of a ball, but Khawaja could not be undone, punching the air as he reached three figures for the 15th time in international test cricket.

Carey reached his 50 late in the day, edging one past the slips as another chance came and went for England, who on another day could have had Green stumped from just his second ball faced and Khawaja out had Broad not overstepped the line.

Instead, the first test, which for much of Saturday looked to be swinging in England's favour, remains finely poised.