Sussex's Brad Currie pulled off a spectacular diving catch against Hampshire in the Vitality Blast on Friday.



The Scott dived full length on the boundary line to pluck the ball out of thin air and end Benny Howell's promising knock off Tymal Mills' bowling. Howell scored 25 from 14 balls, with the help of four fours.

The stunning piece of fielding helped Sussex score a narrow six-run win.

Left-arm medium-pacer Currie also picked up 3/27 from his four overs.