Tenth anniversary of Team India's last major trophy

Today (June 23) marks the 10th anniversary of India's Champions Trophy triumph under M S Dhoni. It was also the last time the Men in Blue won an International Cricket Council (ICC) event.



India edged hosts England by five runs in a match recued to 20-overs-a-side due to rain in Birmingham. India made 129/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 33 off 25 balls.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (31) was the other notable contributor. Kohli and Jadeja added 47 off 33 balls to lift India.

In reply, England slumped to 46/4 before Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara threatened to take the game away from India with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket. But Ishant Sharma struck off successive balls to turn the tide in India's favour.

Off-spinner R Ashwin gave away just nine in the final over as India won their maiden Champions Trophy. Jadeja, who also picked up 2/24, was declared the player of the match, while Dhawan was named player of the series.

From left: Shikhar Dhawan, M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja pose wih the trophies. File photo: AFP/Paul Ellis

The victory helped Dhoni become the first captain to win all three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

However, after that India have played in just one final in white-ball cricket in an ICC event - in the 2017 Champions Trophy - where they came second best to Pakistan.

The Indians ended runners-up in the two editions of the World Test Championship - in 2021 and earlier this month.

The ODI World Cup to be held at home in October-November presents the Men in Blue a chance to end their trophy drought.