World Cup 2023 schedule: India's group matches

Hosts India begin their ICC World Cup campaign against Australia at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8 (Sunday).

The eagerly awaited India-Pakistan clash will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 (Sunday).

India take on the other nine teams at nine different venues. Hyderabad is the lone venue where the Men in Blue will not be seen in action this World Cup.

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai (on November 15) unless they are meeting Pakistan, in which case they will take the field in Kolkata (on November 16).



India, who last won the World Cup in 2011 on home soil, crashed out in the semifinals of the last two editions.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan playfully fight for the World Cup trophy in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday).

All India matches plus the semifinals and final are day-night affairs and will begin at 2 pm (IST).

India's group matches

1. Versus Australia, October 8 (Sunday), Chennai

2. Versus Afghanistan, October 11 (Wednesday), New Delhi

3. Versus Pakistan, October 15 (Sunday), Ahmedabad

4. Versus Bangladesh, October 19 (Thursday), Pune

5. Versus New Zealand, October 22 (Sunday), Dharamsala

6. Versus England, October 29 (Sunday), Lucknow

7. Versus Qualifier 2, November 2 (Thursday), Mumbai

8. Versus South Africa, November 5 (Sunday), Kolkata

9. Versus Qualifier 1, November 11 (Saturday), Bengaluru