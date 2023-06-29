KCA president Jayesh George named Indian team manager for West Indies tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George as manager of the Indian team for the tour of West Indies.

Jayesh served as the BCCI joint secretary when Sourav Ganguly was at the helm.

India will play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals in the Caribbean.

The Test series starts on July 12. It also marks the beginning of India's next World Test Championship (2023-25) cycle.

Rohit Sharma has been named captain for both the Test and ODI series. Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been included in the ODI squad.