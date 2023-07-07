BCCI Apex Council approves participation of Indian teams in Asian Games

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council has approved the participation of the men's and women's teams for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



A second-string Indian team will participate in the men's competition, beginning September 28, while a full-strength side will be picked for the women's event, beginning September 19.

Cricket has been played only thrice in the Asian Games and the last time it was held in Incheon in 2014 when India did not field a team.

The competition coincides with the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India from October 5.

India will be favourites to win gold both in men and women categories at the Asian Games.

"Through effective planning, communication and co-ordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men's and women's category in line with the Government of India's directions," the BCCI said.

The Apex Council also made it clear that the Impact Player rule will be used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy beginning October 16.

The Impact Player was introduced in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season but it had to be brought before the end of the 14th over and had to be named before the toss.

However, this will change from the next season. Like in the IPL, the teams will be allowed to name four substitutes besides the playing eleven before the toss. Out of the four substitutes, only one can be used as an Impact Player.

"Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory," read one of the guidelines on the rule.

Impact Player was used widely by the 10 IPL teams but the introduction of it divided opinions.

Former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had said that it almost negated the role of an all-rounder in the side.

"It actually almost negates the role of all-rounders in the game now. So unless they're absolutely world-class and they're getting picked either as a batsman or as a bowler, not sort of a bits and pieces guy, then I don't think you'll see many, many teams this year actually use the guy that might bat at seven and maybe bowling over or two. Because you don't need those guys anymore," Ponting had said.

(With inputs from PTI)