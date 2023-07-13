Minnu Mani shines again, Bangladesh pull one back

Dhaka: Indian off-spinner Minnu Mani picked up a wicket in her opening over for the third time in a row but it was not enough to deny the Bangladeshi women a consolation win in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Thursday.

Bangladesh chased down the target of 103 in 18.2 overs for the loss of six wickets to make it 1-2 in the three-match series. Opener Shamima Sultana held the innings together with a fine 42 off 46 balls.

Keralite Minnu, who made her international debut during the first T20I, opened the bowling with Deepti Sharma and dismissed Shathi Rana for 10 in her first over.

She sent back No. 3 batter Dilara Akter for one in her second over.

Minnu's first spell read 3-0-19-2. The 24-year-old ended up with figures of 2/28 from her quota of four overs.

She had claimed 1/21 from three overs on debut and followed it up with 2/9 from four overs in the second T20I.

Earlier, India made 102/9 after opting to bat.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 40, while Jemimah Rodrigues made 28. The two added 45 for the third wicket.

The Indians lost their last six wickets for 12.