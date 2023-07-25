Breach of ICC Code of Conduct: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for two matches

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for two matches following for breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Kaur was found guilty of two breaches during India's third ODI match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

First, upon her dismissal, Kaur hit the wickets with her bat. Later, during the presentation ceremony, she was heard publicly criticising match officials for the defeat.

Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record, noted ICC.

She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

The ICC noted that a formal hearing was not held as Kaur admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.