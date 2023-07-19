India beat Bangladesh by 108 runs in 2nd Women's ODI, level series 1-1

PTI
Published: July 19, 2023 08:27 PM IST
Indian players celebrate a Bangladesh wicket during the second ODI in Mirpur on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Mirpur: India defeated Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday. 

India scored 228 for eight, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out the hosts for 120 in 35.1 overs.

For India, Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25) were the other notable contributors.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fargana Hoque (47) and Ritu Mondal (27) were the top scorers for Bangladesh.

Jemimah (4/3) also chipped in with four wickets, apart from her brilliant fifty.

The third and final ODI will be played here on Saturday.

Brief scores:
India 228/8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 36, Harleen Deol 25; Sultana Khatun 2/41, Nahida Akter 2/37) bt  Bangladesh 120 in 35.1 overs (Fargana Hoque 47, Jemimah Rodriques 4/3)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout