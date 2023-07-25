Second Test called off due to rain, India win series

Port of Spain: India won the two-match series 1-0 against the West Indies after heavy rain did not allow any play on the fifth and final day of the second Test here on Monday.

India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn't allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off.

After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings.

Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day's play.

Brief scores: India 438 and 181/2 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Ishan Kishan 52 not out; Shannon Gabriel 1/33) drew with West Indies 255 and 76/2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28; Tagenarine Chanderpaul 24 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/33)