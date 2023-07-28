Papua New Guinea qualify for next year's T20 World Cup

Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea): Papua New Guinea (PNG) have become the latest team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA.



They are the 15th team to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PNG managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, PNG posted a mammoth 229/6, thanks to some elegant knocks from Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala and Charles Amini, scoring 61, 59 and 53, respectively.

In reply, the Philippines struggled to get going and fell short by a big margin.

After five games, PNG top the chart with a perfect record.

There are five more berths still up for grabs in the 20-team mega event.