Prithvi Shaw smashes 244 in English One-Day Cup

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2023 08:10 PM IST Updated: August 09, 2023 08:31 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw celebrates his double century. Photo: Twitter/@NorthantsCCC

Prithvi Shaw smashed a double century in his second match for Northamptonshire in a One-Day Cup fixture at the Country Ground in Northampton, England on Wednesday.

Shaw scored a 153-ball 244, clubbing 11 sixes and 28 boundaries as Northamptonshire posted 415/8 in 50 overs against Somerset.

Shaw, whose Northamptonshire debut the other day had ended in a bizarre fashion after being ruled out hit a wicket on 34, was in terrific form today.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shaw reached 200 off 129 balls. The List A double ton is also his career best.  

Earlier, Shaw had scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his UK stint.

He last played for India on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the three T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year, but didn’t get to play a match.
(With agency inputs)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout