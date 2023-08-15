Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga retires from Test cricket at 26

Published: August 15, 2023 12:36 PM IST Updated: August 15, 2023 01:48 PM IST
Wanindu Hasaranga has played four Tests. File photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Colombo: Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he will retire from playing Test cricket. The 26-year-old said the reason behind the move was to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

"We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.

The all-rounder has played four Test matches and picked up four wickets apart from scoring a half-century. He made his debut against South Africa in 2020 and his last Test appearance came in April, 2021, against Bangladesh.

Hasaranga has represented the country in 48 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Hasaranga has grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties in ODI cricket.

He has picked up 91 wickets and amassed 533 runs, including a fifty, in T20Is.

Hasaranga is a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the India Premier League, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Quetta Gladiators, Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings, Desert Vipers and Washington Freedom.

