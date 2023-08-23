Buchi Babu tournament: Vinoop, Ajith bowl Kerala to big win over Bengal

Tirunelveli: Spinners Vinoop Manoharan and Ajith V combined to bowl Kerala to a comprehensive 126-run win over Bengal in the Buchi Babu tournament here on Wednesday.

Resuming on 36/4, Bengal were bowled out for 85 on the third day of the four-day contest. Offie Vinoop picked up 4/24, while left-arm spinner Ajith claimed 3/15 as Bengal folded up in 29.1 overs.

Barring Toufikuddin Mondal (26) and Prabhat Maurya (15) none of the Bengal batters managed double digit scores.

Kerala, who lost to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI by 10 wickets in their opening match, ended their group campaign with a win.

Only the group toppers will progress to the semifinals.

Brief scores: Kerala 195 & 125 bt Bengal 109 & 85 in 29.1 overs (Vinoop Manoharan 4/24, Ajith V 3/15).