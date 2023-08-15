Buchi Babu tournament: Sijomon lifts Kerala to 218

Tirunelveli: Sijomon Joseph's unbeaten 62 lifted Kerala to 218 in their first innings against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI on the opening day of the Buchi Babu tournament here on Tuesday.



Hosts TNCA XI ended the day on 50/0 in the four-day contest.

Kerala, who were put in to bat, collapsed from 82/1 to 128/7 before Sijomon staged a recovery. The left-hander added 73 for the eighth wicket along with Akhil Scaria (27).

Sijomon hit six fours in his 93-ball knock.

Opener Krishna Prasad made 35, while veteran Rohan Prem scored 24. Captain Sachin Baby (8) and Vathsal Govind (6) fell cheaply.

Siddharth M was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/47, while Saravana Kumar, Ajaya K Krishnan and Shahrukh Khan claimed two apiece.

Brief scores: Kerala 218 in 75.5 overs (Sijomon Joseph 62 not out; Siddharth M 3/47) vs TNCA XI 50/0 in 10 overs.