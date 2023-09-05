Asia Cup Super Four games, final to be played in Hambantota: report

All the Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup, originally scheduled to be held in Colombo, are set to relocate to the coastal Sri Lankan city of Hambantota owing to persistent weather conditions in the island nation.



As per the cricbuzz report, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an official announcement soon.

"The ACC has also taken into account the weather patterns in Hambantota. It has been observed that the precipitation levels there are much more favourable compared to Colombo, the original venue for the Super Four stage", the report said.

The Super Four stage will feature an India versus Pakistan fixture, scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. But, as per the weather forecast, rain in Colombo ranging from heavy to very heavy in the city till September 20.

The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan group match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain last Saturday.

"While there was initial consideration of relocating the matches to the UAE, this idea was ultimately abandoned due to concerns about the players' well-being. Playing in the intense heat of the UAE just three weeks before the World Cup raised significant health risks for the athletes due to the extreme conditions", the report further said.

The tournament's relocation has created significant logistical challenges for the ACC. However, the continental body has worked diligently and swiftly to address these issues, considering that the next game in Sri Lanka is scheduled for Saturday.