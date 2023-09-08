MS Dhoni plays golf with Donald Trump

New Delhi: A day after enjoying a tennis match in the ongoing US Open Grand Slam tournament, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen indulging in a round of golf with ex-US President Donald Trump.



Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based Entrepreneur, shared a picture of Dhoni engaged in a game of golf with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you Mr President for hosting us,” Sanghvi wrote on his Instagram account.

In one of his Instagram stories, Sanghvi posted a video where both Dhoni and Trump can be seen playing golf together.

On Wednesday, Dhoni was seen in attendance at the US Open men’s singles quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Earlier this year, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final. He had played the entire IPL 2023 season for CSK with a left knee issue which was also spotted to be heavily strapped.

After the IPL, he underwent a successful left knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital.

Dhoni's successful knee surgery sparked optimism about his participation in the 17th edition of the IPL next year.

After 2023 IPL final, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans, if his body allows him to do so.