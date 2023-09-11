Asia Cup: Wet outfield delays resumption of Indo-Pak match on reserve day

Colombo: Wet outfield has delayed resumption of the Pakistan-India Asia Cup Super Four match on the reserve day here on Monday.

India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs when the skies opened up on Sunday with Virat Kohli (8) and K L Rahul (17) at the crease.

Before the rain break, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (56, 49 balls, 6x4, 4x6) and his opening partner Shubman Gill (58, 52 balls, 10x4) were in superb form while adding 121 runs off just 100 balls.

If the game is washed out, both teams will get a point each.

India meet hosts Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match on Tuesday. The Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in their final Super Four match on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Lanka have two each after beating Bangladesh.

The Super Four action ends on Friday and the final is slated for Sunday.