Questions over Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of World Cup

Colombo: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's second consecutive game in the Asia Cup after being advised rest for the Super Four contest against Sri Lanka due to a back spasm.



India are taking on Sri Lanka in a vital contest hours after completing an emphatic win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday night.

Iyer, who has returned to top flight cricket after six months following a back surgery, had also missed the contest against Pakistan.

Missing back to games has raised fresh questions over his fitness ahead of the World Cup in India next month.

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm.

"He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a statement.

India went to the top of the points table in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with the 228-run win over Pakistan.

K L Rahul was the last-minute replacement of Iyer in the playing eleven. Iyer had batted against Pakistan in India's tournament opener in Pallekele on September 2.