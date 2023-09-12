Questions over Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of World Cup

PTI
Published: September 12, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Missing back to games has raised put Iyer's fitness under the sanner. File photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

Colombo: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's second consecutive game in the Asia Cup after being advised rest for the Super Four contest against Sri Lanka due to a back spasm.

India are taking on Sri Lanka in a vital contest hours after completing an emphatic win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday night.

Iyer, who has returned to top flight cricket after six months following a back surgery, had also missed the contest against Pakistan.

Missing back to games has raised fresh questions over his fitness ahead of the World Cup in India next month.

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm.

"He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a statement.

India went to the top of the points table in the Super Four  stage of the Asia Cup with the 228-run win over Pakistan.

K L Rahul was the last-minute replacement of Iyer in the playing eleven. Iyer had batted against Pakistan in India's tournament opener in Pallekele on September 2.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout