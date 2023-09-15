Here is why Sri Lanka's target was reduced to 252

Sri Lanka scored a last-ball win over Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday night to set up a title clash with India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan made 252/7 in 42 overs in the rain-affected game. The hosts replied with 252/8 in 42 overs to scrape through by two wickets on Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.



Many fans were left confused as to how Lanka's target was 252 and not 253. The match would have ended in a tie if it was a 50-over contest or if it was a 45-over one as decided at the toss.

But the rain stoppage changed it all. Pakistan were 130/5 in 27.4 overs when rain halted the game. When the action resumed, three more overs were deducted, making it a 42-over contest and the DLS method came into play.

According to the DLS method, Pakistan, with five wickets down before the rain break, got an advantage because three overs were reduced from the innings. Sri Lanka's target was calculated based on that.

If Mohammad Nawaz had not been dismissed off the last ball before the rain break, the target for Sri Lanka would have been 255 instead of 252.