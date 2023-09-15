KCA President's Cup T20: Panthers edge Lions to emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2023 02:10 AM IST
KCA Panthers pose with the KCA President's Cup. Photo: Special arrangement

KCA Panthers clinched the KCA President's Cup T20 with a 1-run win over KCA Lions at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

KCA Lions won the toss and chose to field. The Panthers posted 192/4 with Anand Krishnan scored 75 and Vishnu Raj smashing 47 off 27.

In reply, the Lions were restricted to 191/7. Sachin Baby top scored with 62 off 36 for the Lions while Basil NP bagged three wickets for the Panthers.

RELATED ARTICLES

Brief scores: Panthers 192/4 in 20 overs (Anand Krishnan 75, Vishnu Raj 47, Ujwal Krishna 36, Vinay Varghese 2/35) bt Lions 191/7 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 62, Akhil MS 33, Abhishek J Nair 32, Basil NP 3/29, Abhijith Praveen V 2/35

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout