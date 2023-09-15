KCA President's Cup T20: Panthers edge Lions to emerge champions

KCA Panthers clinched the KCA President's Cup T20 with a 1-run win over KCA Lions at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

KCA Lions won the toss and chose to field. The Panthers posted 192/4 with Anand Krishnan scored 75 and Vishnu Raj smashing 47 off 27.

In reply, the Lions were restricted to 191/7. Sachin Baby top scored with 62 off 36 for the Lions while Basil NP bagged three wickets for the Panthers.

Brief scores: Panthers 192/4 in 20 overs (Anand Krishnan 75, Vishnu Raj 47, Ujwal Krishna 36, Vinay Varghese 2/35) bt Lions 191/7 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 62, Akhil MS 33, Abhishek J Nair 32, Basil NP 3/29, Abhijith Praveen V 2/35