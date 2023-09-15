Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes fastest women's ODI hundred

nLeicester: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed the fastest One-Day International (ODI) hundred in women's cricket here on Thursday. The all-rounder, who scored a breathtaking 120 off 74 balls, brought his century off just 66 balls against Sri Lanka in the rain-affected third and final ODI.



She broke the record of compatriot Charlotte Edwards (70 balls) against New Zealand in 2012.

Sciver-Brunt's brilliant knock and a 65-ball 95 by Maia Bouchier helped England reach a challenging 273/8 in 31 overs.

Sciver-Brunt, the No.1 ranked batter and all-rounder in the ICC Women's Player Rankings, was in top form as she unfurled some outrageous strokes on her way to a spectacular hundred in her 100th ODI.

With the persistent rain, the toss had been delayed in Leicester, but when it relented, Sri Lanka put England in to bat and reduced them to 18/2 inside the first five overs.

Sciver-Brunt came together with Bouchier and the duo raced off the blocks, taking the team to 72/2 in 10 overs despite the initial setback.

With the platform well set and a shortened innings on the cards, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier pressed the accelerator further. Bouchier beat Sciver-Brunt to her half-century, taking just 38 balls for it.

Sciver-Brunt followed suit with a hat-trick of fours in the 15th over. The 193-run stand came off just 20 overs and was only broken when Bouchier was trapped in front by Kavisha Dilhari.

The wicket didn't deter Sciver-Brunt, though, and she smashed three fours in a row of the same over. She was dismissed next over for a spectacular 120 but had already done enough to give England a huge total.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 112 in the 25th over as England won by 161 runs.