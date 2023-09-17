Siraj steals the show in Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.



The right-arm seamer became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Stuart Binny and Jasprit Bumrah to claim six wickets in a One-Day International (ODI).

Siraj's new-ball partner Bumrah began the slide as he removed Kusal Perera for a duck in the opening over after Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat.

It was the Siraj show from then on. He began by sending back opener Pathum Nissanka in his second over with Ravindra Jadeja taking a fine catch at backward point.

The in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama was trapped in front of the wicket for a blob. Charith Asalanka played a loose shot to be dismissed off the very next ball.

The fired up Siraj sprinted all the way to the boundary in vain off the hat-trick ball. However, Dhananjaya de Silva was caught behind off the next one as Lanka slumped to 12/5 as Siraj scalped four in the over.

He completed his five-wicket haul off his 16th ball by castling Shanaka.

Siraj ended Kusal Mendis' defiance to claim his sixth wicket.

The 29-year-old ended up with career-best figures of 7-1-21-6 as the Lankans were bundled out for 50 in just 15.2 overs.