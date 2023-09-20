Mohammed Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot among ODI bowlers

New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reclaimed the No. 1 position among bowlers in the latest update to ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after his sensational haul of 6/21 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



Siraj, who first bagged the top position in January this year and was displaced by Josh Hazlewood in March, has surged eight spots after his memorable and deadly performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs.

His performance enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory for clinching their eighth Asia Cup title. Overall, Siraj finished the 2023 Asia Cup with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2. South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was another big mover in the men’s ODI bowler rankings.

Maharaj, who helped South Africa become just the fifth team to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two matches, had figures of 4/33 in the final match that helped him finish with eight wickets in the series at an economy rate of just 4.07 and reach 15th position, 10 places above his previous career-best ranking.

Other bowlers to move up the rankings include Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur Rahman (up two places to fourth) and Rashid Khan (up three places to fifth). England’s pace all-rounder Chris Woakes is up to 11th place while South Africa’s pacer Lungi Ngidi is in 21st position.

In the men’s batting rankings, South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and England’s Dawid Malan made big jumps. Klaasen’s cracking 174 against Australia in Centurion, as South Africa made 416/5, has lifted him into the top 10 for the first time, at ninth position.

On the other hand, Malan is at a career-best 13th position after scoring 277 runs in the three matches he played in the series. Ben Stokes has gained 13 spots and moved into 36th position with the bat after recording England’s highest ever individual score of 182 at The Oval.

South Africa’s David Miller (up four places to 17th), Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up two places to 28th), Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan (up five places to joint-29th) and Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey (up three places to joint-29th) are among the others to move up in the batting rankings.