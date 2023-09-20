You are leaving it entirely to fate: Pathan on Ashwin's inclusion

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has questioned the sudden inclusion of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian One-Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match series against Australia ahead of the World Cup.



Ashwin who hasn’t been part of the Indian ODI squad for a long time, played his last one-dayer in January, 2022, against South Africa. Talking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan felt that there was a lack of planning and that Ashwin should have been given more chances.

"You get a better spinner than Ashwin in the entire world? But in a tournament as big as the World Cup, where there is immense pressure, you can't expect a senior player to walk in and play for the team in a format which he hasn't played for a long time and prove his worth. So you are leaving it entirely to fate.

"There is no planning here. Had there been a plan for Ashwin, they should have given him some game time before the World Cup. Yes, he will be playing against Australia, but is that enough?

"You have to bowl for 10 overs, adjust in the team as well, and give India that result. It isn't that easy. Planning should have been better," said Pathan.

The decision to bring Ashwin back into the mix comes just prior to the World Cup, which is set to commence next month. Ashwin was not selected in the provisional World Cup squad nor was he part of the Asia Cup.

However, with the injury of Axar Patel, Ashwin's potential return to the ODI format looks possible. Ajit Agarkar, national selection committee chairman, made a suggestion that Patel had a good chance of recuperating in time for the World Cup. But if Patel can’t recover by the International Cricket Council's deadline on September 28, Ashwin might be a last-minute addition to the World Cup squad.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma also expressed confidence in Ashwin’s abilities and stated that he is in continuous touch with him. "Players like him don’t need match-time to showcase their talent," Rohit had said after the Asia Cup triumph.